× Woman accused of robbing Middleburg Heights flower shop

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– A Brook Park woman is facing charges after police say she held up a flower shop.

The robbery happened at Flowerama on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. According to police, the suspect walked up to the counter and said, “I don’t want to scare you, but I need the money.”

The two employees handed over money from the register and the cash box. Police said the workers didn’t see a weapon, but the woman’s hand stayed in her pocket.

The suspect, who was wearing all black with a bandanna covering part of her face, got away with about $600.

Video from the flower shop showed a woman, matching the suspect’s description, come into Flowerama about 15 minutes before the hold up. Investigators looked up the license plate number and were able to track down a suspect.

Jennifer Cook, 37, was arrested in the case on Thursday outside her place of work. According to court records, her bond was set at $25,000.