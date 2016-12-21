VIDEO: Officer who stops speeding student gives awesome lesson in tying a necktie

MENOMONIE, Wisconsin — Instead of handing out a speeding ticket, a police officer gives a college student an awesome lesson in tying a necktie.

Police in Menomonie, Wisconsin, posted the video on their Facebook page:

“A few weeks ago, Officer Folczyk helped a UW-Stout student tie up some loose ends. Check out the great video here!”

The video went viral with nearly a half million views in a day.

In the video, the officer says he stopped the student for speeding. The student — who ABC News says is Trevor Keeney— says he was rushing to find someone to help him tie his tie before a presentation in class.

That’s when Officer Folczyk asks Keeney where his tie is. The officer takes it and ties it around his own neck, while Keeney gets his proof of insurance.

Then, the officer even adjusts it for Keeney. The student gets off with just a warning — and, of course, a lesson in tying a necktie.

Keeney told ABC News the police chief invited him to the station for a lesson in necktie tying!

Oh, and in case you are wondering, Keeney says he got a 92 percent on his class presentation.