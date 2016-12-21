× Veal with Lemon and Capers (Veal Piccata)

Ingredients:

1 lb veal scaloppini

1 C. flour

3 tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tbs olive oil

6 tbs unsalted butter, cut into tbs size pieces

½ c. dry white wine

½ c. chicken stock

2 or 3 cloves garlic minced

2 lemons

3 tbs capers drained and rinsed

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

Combine flour, 2 tsp of the salt and black pepper on a shallow plate. Mix thoroughly.

Pound veal until it’s about an 1/8 of an inch thick.

Dredge each piece in flour and shake off the excess.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot and just starts to shimmer a bit, add a couple tbs of butter. As soon as the butter melts, start cooking the veal. A little over 1 minute per side. It should start to take on a golden color. Repeat with the remaining veal. Hold veal on a warm plate.

Add the wine to the pan and scrape all the bits and pieces. When the wine is reduced to half, add the chicken stock along with the garlic, capers and the juice of 1 lemon. Stir together.

After about a minute, add the remaining butter along with the parsley. As soon as the butter melts, add the veal back to the pan, spooning sauce over the cutlets. After about a minute the veal should be warm, the sauce slightly thickened and ready to serve.

Enjoy!!

P.S. serve with your favorite vegetable, pasta or rice.