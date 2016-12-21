Search continues after blood found in office, vehicle of missing Lafayette Twp trustee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE TWP, Ohio - An ominous development in the case of a local township trustee who has been missing for nearly a week. Investigators say they found blood in his office and inside his vehicle.

45-year old Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron has not been seen since he left his home in Medina early Friday morning. A colleague later found his office ransacked. His black Chevy Equinox was found abandoned in a parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake.

"There was obviously signs of an altercation in Mr. Macron's office, there was some blood located in the office as part of that altercation...at this point in time, we can't read a lot into that," said Capt. David Centner, with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they also found blood inside Macron's SUV, but would not say specifically where. They also say the discovery of blood does not necessarily mean they suspect foul play.

"We're still looking at all aspects of a missing persons investigation and we still have hope that we're gonna find Mr. Macron alive and well, and reunite him with his family," Capt. Centner said.

Macron, a trustee since 2010, is the father of three girls. Investigators say Thursday night, he had attended a social function with colleagues.

A relative tells Fox 8 he is also a former Marine.

Neighbors describe him as helpful...they've tied yellow ribbons around his neighborhood, hoping he returns home safely. Relatives, neighbors and investigators hope someone can give them a tip that will help detectives locate him.

"He's a devoted family man, loving father and husband and to us it's completely out of character for him," Centner said.

Investigators say Macron was supposed to meet with a resident at his office on Friday, but that meeting never took place.

Ohio BCI and the FBI are assisting with the investigation.

