Relatives get custody of Ohio boy from viral heroin photos

LISBON, Ohio - A judge in Ohio has given relatives custody of a 4-year-old boy shown in police photos sitting in the backseat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped in the front after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl.

The East Liverpool Review reports no one contested the granting of custody to the boy's great aunt and uncle during a hearing Monday in Columbiana County.

Photographs taken by an East Liverpool police officer went viral in September after 47-year-old James Acord overdosed and nearly drove into a school bus.

Acord and the boy's grandmother, 50-year-old Rhonda Pasek, were revived with the opiate antidote Narcan.

Pasek is serving six months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering. Acord received 360 days after pleading guilty to the same charge.

