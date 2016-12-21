Red Kettle plea: Salvation Army donations way down in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Salvation Army said donations for its Red Kettle campaign are way down from last year.

On Tuesday, The Salavation Army said donations were down by nearly $2 million dollars in Northeast Ohio.

Last year, the agency collected nearly $4.8 million over the holiday season.

"Thousands of people in our community are hurting and we are committed to doing all we can to raise the necessary funds to support those needs," Major Evan Hickman, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army's Northeast Ohio Division said in a news release.

With just three days left until Christmas, The Salvation Army is asking people to make donations at area grocers like Acme Fresh Market, Buehler's Fresh Foods, Dave's Fresh Markets, and Giant Eagle. You'll also find Red Kettle bell ringers outside other retailers like Big Lots, JC Penney, Macy's, Walmart, and Walgreen's.

You can also make a donation online by clicking here.

The Salvation Army provides assistance to nearly 30 million Americans each year through services like food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, and outreach programs for youth.