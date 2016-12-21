Merry Christmas! Santa makes special stop to spread holiday cheer to sick children in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Santa Claus took a break from the hustle and bustle in the North Pole to make a special stop to cheer up some special kids Wednesday.

Riding with his own North Pole Fire Department entourage, he arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation morning armed with lots of elves and tons of presents.

He stopped to meet each child and their families and handed out toys to everyone. Many of the children won't get to chance to spend the holidays at home because they are sick or recuperating. So Santa brings them some holiday cheer.

He's been stopping at the hospital for more than 20 years.