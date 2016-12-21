Matthew Dellavedova gets his championship ring AND gets mobbed by the Cavs

CLEVELAND – It was a time to revisit one of Cleveland’s happiest nights at the Q on Wednesday, as former Cavalier Matthew Dellavedova was presented with his 2016 NBA Championship ring.

In true form, his former Cavs teammates mobbed Delly as General Manager David Griffin was about to hand him the ring, nearly taking out Griffin in the process. The Milwaukee Bucks, Delly’s current team and the Cavs opponent Wednesday, caught a great shot on their Twitter page:

The ring went flying across the floor. It eventually made it to Delly, but not before an injured JR

Smith, complete with a huge cast thanks to his newly broken thumb, ran out and gave him a giant Swish hug.

Congrats, Delly! It was an amazing season for all of us!

