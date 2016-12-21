Man arrested in apparent killing of former reality TV show contestant

LOS ANGELES, California — Police in Los Angeles seemed to have a good idea about what became of a former reality TV show contestant who went missing over the weekend.

They have arrested an acquaintance of Lisa Marie Naegle — and are holding him on suspicion of killing Naegle.

*Click to read more from sister station KTLA in Los Angeles

And they say they have recovered a body from a shallow grave in the backyard of the home of suspect Jackie Rogers — and say they believe it is the body of the reality TV show performer.

Rogers is an acquaintance of Nagle; they were last spotted together at a birthday party Torrance, California over the weekend.

Naegle, who was also a nurse and part-time nursing instructor, was teaching Rogers, KTLA reported.

Naegle was a losing contestant on the show “Bridalplasty” in 2010. She competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery.