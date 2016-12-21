× J.R. Smith needs thumb surgery, return to be determined

CLEVELAND– Bad news for Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

J.R. Smith hurt his right thumb near the end of the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks. The shooting guard did not return.

The Cavaliers said doctors at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health examined Smith’s injury Wednesday morning. They found he fractured his thumb and needs surgery.

A timeline for his return will be determined after the operation.

Earlier this month, Smith injured his knee when the Cavs took on the Raptors. The team said he was diagnosed with hyperextension and his MRI was negative for structural damage.

The Cavs are 20-6, sitting on top of the Eastern Conference. Cleveland plays Milwaukee at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

