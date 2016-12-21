ITEAM: exclusive video shows how police chase suspects from the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of Cleveland Police chasing down suspects in a stolen car without ever racing through the streets.

The video comes from the Cleveland Police chopper.

You hear police officers on the ground alert the chopper to a stolen car spotted on the city's east side.

The patrol cars then back off and let the chopper follow the wanted vehicle from the air. For several minutes, the chopper crew calls out streets and directions where the driver is heading.

At one point, the vehicle stops and two passengers get out. Then, for some reason the vehicle picks up speed.

Finally, the suspects get into a minor crash with another driver. And one suspect takes off on foot.

Since officers on the ground had been listening to the chopper call out locations and directions of the stolen vehicle, officers were quickly able to get to the scene.

Police arrested two juveniles.

Both were convicted. One went to a juvenile lock-up for his sentence since he'd been in trouble before.

Police radio traffic indicated the vehicle had been stolen from a woman after an accident.

The chase took place this summer, but the video was just released by Cleveland City Hall since the court cases against the suspects are now closed.

Cleveland Police have faced tough restrictions on car chases ever since a long chase in 2012 turned deadly.

This case shows how the police chopper can help officers track down the wanted almost unnoticed. Officers on patrol have called on the department to find a way to make sure the Cleveland Police helicopters are flying more often.