Fox Recipe Box: Yvonne’s Sour Cream Pound Cake

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Community activist Yvonne Pointer is known throughout Northeast Ohio for her compassion and big heart, but she also loves to cook. Yvonne is known to bake her Sour Cream Pound Cake for friends who need a little cheer.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson lent Yvonne a hand (Wayne confessed it was his first time using a hand mixer) as she explained how to make her delicious dessert.

Yvonne's Sour Cream Pound Cake

1 pound butter

6 eggs

3 cups sugar

4 cups cake flour

8 ounces sour cream

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon, vanilla, almond, coconut flavor

Whip butter, mix in sugar, add eggs (at one time), add cake flour, baking soda, sour cream and flavorings.

Lightly grease and flour deep dish bunts pan, pour in cake batter.

Bake at 325 degrees for one hour and twenty minutes

Glaze

1 cup powder sugar

Juice from one fresh lemon

Pour glaze over warm cake