CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department has a rich and proud history. Two of the department's choral groups visited the Fox 8 studio to share the sounds of the season. The A Cappella Choir and the Men's Barbershoppers are under the direction of Jesse Lange. Click here to learn more the Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department
