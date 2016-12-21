Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department

Posted 9:54 am, December 21, 2016, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department has a rich and proud history. Two of the department's choral groups visited the Fox 8 studio to share the sounds of the season.  The A Cappella Choir and the Men's Barbershoppers are under the direction of Jesse Lange.  Click here to learn more the Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department.