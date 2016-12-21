Estate of three killed in Akron house fire sues landlord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The estate for three of the people who died in an Akron house fire is suing the property's landlord.

On Dec. 3, a fire swept through a rental home on Tallmadge Road. The blaze took the lives of Omar Riley, 37, Shirley Wallis, 34, and their children, Aniyla Riley, 9, and Shanice Riley, 8.

On Monday, the estate for Omar Riley and his two daughters filed a wrongful death suit in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio against the landlord, Joni Laidig. The suit claimed Laidig did not put smoke detectors in the house, which is against that law.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendant’s negligence and gross negligence, Plaintiff’s decedents, occupants Omar Riley, Shanice Riley, and Aniyla Riley, suffered severe injuries, burns and smoke inhalation sustained during the fire, resulting in their deaths," court documents said.

The estate is seeking $25 million in damages. Wallis was not listed in the suit.

Aniyla was a fourth grader at Forest Hills Elementary and Shanice was a third grader at Seiberling Elementary. Both girls were part of LeBron James Family Foundation’s Wheels for Education program.

