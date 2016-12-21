× December 21, 2016

Hollywood & Dine

David tried a new recipe out for you! Check out our video clips to see him create Veal Piccata!

Click here for the full recipe.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Before you rush into your holiday festivities, make time to head to Grandpa’s Cheesebarn!

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has two locations – in Ashland right off of Route 71 and their new store in Norton!

www.grandpascheesebarn.com

Tea Dude

Warm up from the inside out with a hot cup of tea! We welcomed The Tea Dude, Chris Charek to the studio!

See Chris at Crafty Mart from noon until 7pm on December 23rd. It’s all happening at the Goodyear Auditorium in Akron.

www.teaduder.com

www.facebook.com/teaduder

Dillard’s

Still shopping? If you need a last minute gift or want to treat yourself, head to Dillard’s! We welcomed Dan Wilson, Men’s Area Sales Manager at Dillard’s, with the must-have items.

www.dillards.com

Handmade Hot Fudge

Add this in to your holiday baking! Cassandra Fear from Fear’s Confections took over the kitchen to make her handmade hot fudge!

www.fearsconfections.com

Holiday Bubbles

Celebrate the holidays with a bottle of bubbly! Sommelier, Dina Kostis, joined us from Pickwick & Frolic with her favorite champagne picks.

Don’t have plans for New Year’s yet? You do now! Be a part of the Pickwick & Frolic New Year’s Eve 2016 party with Comedian Greg Morton! Packages start at $50 a person and include a hand-carved buffet and champagne toast.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Health Markets

It’s open enrollment season for health care. Here to help us sort through the information was Carl Lishing, Licensed Insurance Agent.

www.ClevelandInsurance.info