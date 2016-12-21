Colo turns 60: Columbus Zoo prepares for epic celebration

POWELL, Ohio — How do you celebrate the 60th birthday for the oldest gorilla in the world? With a party, of course.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will host a birthday celebration for Colo on Thursday afternoon.

Colo will make her big entrance at her habitat around 2 p.m. She will have the opportunity to explore her decorated habitat, open presents, and enjoy birthday cake.

You don’t have to be at the Columbus Zoo for the party. The zoo will provide a livestream of all the festivities so anyone can watch from a computer or mobile device.

Colo is a life-long resident of the Columbus zoo.

When she was born on Dec. 22, 1956, she became the first gorilla to be born in human care.

In 2012, she became the world’s oldest gorilla when she turned 56.

And on Thursday, she will have surpassed the median life expectancy for female gorillas in human care, 37.5 years, by more than two decades.

Earlier this month, Colo had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from under her arm. The medical team said there is no reason to believe the tumor spread and no additional treatment is planned.

