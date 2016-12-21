Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson is a new dad: reports

CLEVELAND– Congratulations to new dad Tristan Thompson!

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed a baby boy, Entertainment Tonight and US Weekly reported. Craig gave birth last week, and sources told ET that mom and baby are healthy.

Thompson and Craig are yet to post anything about the birth. But two weeks ago, Craig added this photo to her Instagram account, saying “Going to miss my bump… but the best is yet to come!”

Thompson is currently dating reality star Kloe Kardashian. She’s been spotted in the stands at Quicken Loans Arena and posted a picture of the pair in matching outfits earlier this week.