Chagrin Falls firefighters rescue deer who fell through ice on Chagrin River

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - It was a slippery situation for Lt. Brian Foster with the Chagrin Fire Department as he worked to rescue a deer that had fallen through ice in the partially frozen Chagrin River Wednesday morning.

"The first layer of ice was solid. The white ice was soft and mushy and it fell through there," said Lt. Foster.

The adult doe was up to its neck in ice in the middle of the river.

Someone driving by apparently spotted the deer and called 911.

Lt. Foster and another firefighter suited up in special flotation ice rescue suits and deployed a giant inflatable boat from the riverbank.

"We were able to get into proximity and then able to throw a rope over the deer and bring it back," said Lt. Foster.

Once the deer was tethered, five other firefighters on shore were able to pull the boat back in and get the deer on land.

"Our captain was able to soothe it and let it rest, because it was obviously was working really hard and then got up and left," said Lt. Foster.

Lt. Foster says they've never had problems in that area of the river before.

However, he cautions anyone about taking matters into their own hands if they happen to see something like this again.