APL volunteer cooks up Christmas feast for all the pups at the shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cooking a holiday dinner for dozens of guests can be an arduous task, but a local woman does it every Thanksgiving and Christmas for all of the dogs at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Lori Puchalski started volunteering at the APL in 2009 and soon began making the “feast” treats with approval and help from the APL’s veterinarians.

“I have such a love for animals,” said Lori, “And wanted to show them what love really is.”

Lori roasts and then combines a turkey, stuffing and other side dishes into a batter; which is then dehydrated down into bite sized cookies.

She also bakes special peanut butter treats for desert.

The entire process for both “courses” takes about 24 hours total time, but Lori says it’s worth every minute.

“I just feel if we’re gonna be having a nice dinner the animals deserve it too,” said Lori.

Wednesday night she delivered the goodies and a lot of love to the dogs at the APL kennel located at 1729 Willey Avenue.

Immediately their tails started wagging with a lot of nudging and kissing along the way.

Lori volunteers at the APL every week, while also working full-time, caring for a sick husband and barely surviving broken neck about 20 years ago.

She says some family and friends think she is crazy but she feels it’s worth every minute just to see the dogs happy.

“Oh my goodness the unconditional love that you get...is amazing,” said Lori.

But the best gift of all this holiday season would be for all of the animals both cats and dogs to find loving homes.

Cleveland APL CEO Sharon Harvey says they’re running a promotional adoption event through Saturday to try to place as many of them as possible with good families.

It’s called “Paw Humbug,” said Sharon, “And we’re asking people to come in and in lieu of the fee to make a donation because we are completely funded by donations and we wouldn’t be able to help these animals without that.”

For more information call 216-771-4616 or go to the APL's website by clicking here.