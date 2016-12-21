Alec Baldwin reveals how much he’s paid to portray Trump on SNL

Alec Baldwin, who is known for his impersonations of President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, is revealing how much he gets paid for those appearances.

In an interview with the New York Times, Baldwin said that before his first appearance, he watched hours of rallies and appearances to study Trump’s mannerisms.

Baldwin says he doesn’t write the sketches.

But he’s paid $1,400 to appear in each one.

Baldwin has been criticized by the President-elect as “mean-spirited” and “not very good.” Back in October, Trump said Baldwin’s portrayal “stinks.”

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the show, slamming them over a sketch about him compulsively tweeting. Baldwin responded directly to Trump.

…@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I'll stop.

Ha — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016

