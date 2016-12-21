Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

Blood found in office, car of missing Lafayette Township trustee, investigators say

Posted 9:58 am, December 21, 2016, by and , Updated at 04:35PM, December 21, 2016

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Another law enforcement group is getting involved in the search for a missing Lafayette Township trustee.

Bryon Macron (Courtesy: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

Macron, 45, has been missing since last Friday.

Investigators said his office was found ransacked hours before he was reported missing. They also told FOX 8 blood was found in Macron’s car and office.

His vehicle, a newer-model, black Chevrolet Equinox, was abandoned in the parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake, 3 miles away from his home.

