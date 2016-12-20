Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Summit County skill game parlor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Detectives arrested the man they say threatened to kill people during a robbery at a Summit County skill game parlor.

John E. Richmond, 30, of Uniontown, was arrested and charged aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Richmond kicked open the door of Palms Skill Games on South Arlington Road in Coventry Township on Dec. 7. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with a laser sight.

According to the sheriff's office, Richmond ordered the cashier to hand over money or he would kill patrons.

Parts of the robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Detectives recovered stolen cash and the handgun used in the robbery.

