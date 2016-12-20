Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

Seen on TV: 12/20/16

Posted 11:00 am, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 09:24PM, December 20, 2016
seenontv

Here are the Seen on TV links for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

  • Click here for info on Donut Fest
  • Click here to support the Christmas Story Lego House
  • Click here for information on Sierra’s Sunshine Fund to Fight ALS
  • Click here to find out how to send a card to Baylee, a 5-year-old with a brain tumor
  • Click here for information on the Quicken Loans Arena transformation
  • Click here for more on USMNT Gold Cup Match at FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Click here for information on Free Shipping Day
  • Click here for information on Off the Wagon
  • Click here for information on Flavor of Ohio
  • Click here for how you can control man’s Christmas light show
  • Click here for Snow Day Calculator
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for the Shaniya Fund for the Akron fatal fire victims
  • Click here for more on helping homeless women
  • Click here for more on the Snowball Express
  • Click here for more on Jack Frost Donuts
  • Click here for information on “A Christmas Story” house
  • Click here for more on the Cavs Windows Nation ticket contest
  • Click here for more on the elaborate light display at Clifton Mill in Columbus
  • Click here for Dick Goddard calendar information
  • Click here for Dominique Moceanu Signature Jewelry Collection
  • Click here for the alternate ending to Major League
  • Click here for North Eastern Ohio Fire Prevention Association
  • Click here to submit a photo to honor service men and women
  • Click here for the 10 Worst Toys List
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for the Cleveland RTA
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/21/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 12/16/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 12/18/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 12/17/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/15/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/19/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/14/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/13/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 12/12/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 10/8/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 12/11/16

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 10/7/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 10/20/2016