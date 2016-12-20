Police ID juveniles behind ‘inappropriate’ Barberton schools postings

BARBERTON, Ohio — Police have identified an unknown number of juveniles who made inappropriate postings regarding Barberton City Schools last week on social media.

According to a press release issued by the city Monday night, school officials and the Summit County Juvenile Court will be consulted as to the appropriate charges and consequences the juveniles might face.

The posts were discovered over the weekend, causing concern among parents and students.

School was not canceled or closed for Monday after the postings surfaced. But parents were told they could keep their children home from school without penalty.

The city’s release said no one was ever in danger.

“The Barberton Public Schools and The Barberton Police Department take each report of a threat to our school kids seriously,” the release states. “Using our professional training,education and experience we assess each threat for its credibility and validity. At no time would either organization put children into a threatening environment. No student was ever at any risk in this incident. In fact the original posting was made on December 14th and only just noticed yesterday.”

Police thanked the public for alerting officials to the postings.

