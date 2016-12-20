Sweet surprise! Notre Dame basketball player shocked to see brother recently deployed

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame basketball player Matt Farrell received an early Christmas present when his brother, U.S. Army First Lieutenant Bo Farrell, surprised him and his family after a recent game.

At the end of the team’s win against Colgate on Monday, Bo appeared on the jumbotron with a quick message for his brother. Bo, who has deployed in Afghanistan, wasn’t expected to be home until February, ND insider reports.

As the video ends, Bo stands up to show the Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo plastered on the wall behind him. That’s when he walks towards the court to embrace his brother.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and his staff had been planning beautiful reunion since Bo was deployed in May.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Matt said. “I’m just lost for words. It’s awesome, man. I can’t wait to spend Christmas with him.”

Here’s a look at the original post: