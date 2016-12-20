Neighbors frustrated by icy Akron roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Nearly a week after a snow storm hit the Akron area, some streets in residential neighborhoods remained ice-covered and treacherous to travel.

Neighbors living in Fairlawn Heights said they experience the problem every year and are frustrated they have to repeatedly contact the city for help. Max Steiner said he recorded a video of a school bus struggling to drive up an icy hill on Southwood Road before turning around Friday.

"Getting the mail is a hazard, kids in school buses are a hazard, people out walking their dog or walking in the evening is a hazard," Steiner said. "What's more concerning is we pay an exorbitant amount of taxes that do not seem to be going to simple services you should not have to request."

Streets classified as residential routes are the lowest priority when it comes to Akron snow and ice control, after primary and secondary routes. The city only treats residential routes after a resident calls the 311 Mayor's Action Center or after all other roads have been cleared when snow accumulation exceeds 5 inches on residential streets and a parking ban has been issued, according to City of Akron Press Secretary Ellen Lander Nischt.

"On my way to an appointment, I was sliding through a stop sign," neighbor Stella Finn said. "It's really ridiculous, and we pay such high taxes here."

Lander Nischt said Tuesday afternoon that road crews had responded to calls requesting service in Fairlawn Heights four times in the previous 36 hours She said the cold temperatures made salting less effective and the thick sheet of ice on the roadway prevented plowing.

Salt trucks thoroughly salted two streets after the city was contacted by Fox 8 News.

"They need to plow when the snow comes down so we don't have these icy ruts," Finn said, adding she's concerned the problem will continue through the winter.

Lander Nischt said the city will consider adjusting its future snow response to prevent future problems in the neighborhood.