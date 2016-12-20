Frontier Airlines still recovering from weekend weather delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Frontier Airlines is still recovering from a ripple effect that stranded travelers across the country.

The weekend storm affected the airline more than others since the Denver International Airport is its largest operation, said Jim Faulkner with Frontier Airlines corporate communications. They anticipated 5 inches of snow and instead got 12 inches, so they didn't pre-cancel flights.

Faulkner said lines at ticket counters continue to take longer than normal because agents are handling rebookings, answering questions and dealing with other issues from the irregular operations. The company expects all non-Denver bags to be on flights to their final destinations by this evening.

The impact was also felt at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Cleveland resident Ron Waid was scheduled to leave on a Frontier plane Tuesday morning to visit his son in Florida for Christmas.

Waid said the flight was canceled because there was no crew. He said he ended up paying $575 for a last-minute, one-way ticket on Delta Airlines. He was told he would get a refund from Frontier.

Faulkner said customer relations and reservations employees are working overtime to help with call volume and issue refunds.

Over the weekend, Frontier Airlines customer service received about 1,800 emails. On Tuesday, it is projected to receive 16,000 calls.