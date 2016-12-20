Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Prime Rib

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Prime Rib is a popular holiday meal, but for some people it's a bit intimidating to try and make for a crowd.

Michael Ollier is a chef with Certified Angus Beef and he explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel that a new trend happening at the market is making the job so much easier for cooks at home.

To learn more about Certified Angus Beef and browse through their recipe collection click here.

Herb-Crusted Standing Ribeye Roast

Ingredients

1 (8-pound) Certified Angus Beef ® bone-in rib roast

bone-in rib roast 1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoons crushed dried rosemary

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dry mustard

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Season roast evenly with salt and pepper. Place roast bone-side down in pan.

Place beef in oven and roast 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325ºF and continue roasting about 2 3/4 hours for medium (when thermometer registers 135 -140ºF).

Transfer roast to cutting board; loosely tent with foil and let rest 15 minutes. Slice roast across the grain.

Serves 8

Recipe provided by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand