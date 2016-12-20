× Elderly man hurt when suspect hits car during chase in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– A Cleveland man was arrested after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.

An officer stopped the driver, who was wanted for assault, on West 130th Street in Parma Heights, police said. When the cop approached the car, the suspect fled and hit another car at Snow Road in Brook Park.

After the crash, the 32-year-old suspect ran from the car. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Parma Heights police said the driver of the other car was an elderly man, who was taken to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center. No officers were injured in the pursuit.