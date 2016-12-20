Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

December 20, 2016

Posted 2:50 pm, December 20, 2016
SpiceHound

We kicked off the show with a family recipe passed down through generations! Kevin Scheuring from the SpiceHound was in the kitchen to make his grandmother’s Swedish Meatballs!

Click here for the Recipe!

www.coitmarket.org

www.facebook.com/pages/SPICEHOUND

Tart Boutique

Are you done with your holiday shopping? If you’re looking for a last minute gift, stop by Tart Boutique in Rocky River! You’ll find an eclectic mix of handmade, vintage, and new items.

www.tartboutique.net

www.facebook.com/TartBoutique

Holiday Cocktails

The gift ideas keep coming! Nicki Moore from Watershed Distillery with great DIY gift sets for the foodie and cocktail lover in your life!

www.watersheddistillery.com

www.popeskitchen.com

www.oldcitysoda.com

Decorating Holiday Table

It’s time to figure out your tablescapes for the holiday weekend! Here to talk trends was Jacob Holland from Event Source.

www.eventsource.com

Dr. Marc: Healthy Holidays

No one wants a cold for Christmas! Today, Dr. Marc has tips for keeping you and your kids healthy throughout the holiday season.

Organizing Decorations

When the holidays are over, what will you do with all the decorations, lights, and all the other stuff? Here with super easy solutions to all your holiday organizations problems was Eileen Adkins from “Leen On Me.”

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Where I’m From

We’ve found the perfect gift for the hard-to-buy person in your life. Ryan Napier from Where I’m From Apparel stopped by with some awesome Cleveland-based apparel.

www.whereimfrom.com

Canary Travel

Here’s another gift idea sure to please – send someone you love on vacation! Jenene Mealey from Canary Travel brought you the Tuesday Deal of the Week:

  • Canary Travel Deal of the Week
  • February Getaways
  • Riviera Maya 5 Apple Property: $1029/person – 7 nights
  • Punta Cana 5 Apple Property: $1199/person – 6 nights
  • All-inclusive roundtrip air, hotel, transfers and taxes

www.canarytravel.com

