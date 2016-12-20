Dad appalled by Middleburg Heights teacher’s inappropriate math problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The parent who filed a formal complaint about the conduct of a Middleburg Heights teacher is sharing his story.

It was in a ninth-grade algebra class at Middleburg Heights Junior High School that teacher Daniel Rapp posted the following problem on an overhead projector:

"Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one test and one nude?"

"I was appalled by it," said father of two Daniel Blair. When he saw a photo of the unusual math problem, he lodged a complaint.

"It just sounded like somebody fishing for somebody to, you know, acknowledge the comments," Blair told FOX 8 News.

Blair's son and daughter, both 14, were in Rapp's class for the first quarter. He pulled them from the class because both were failing, and reported Rapp used sex and drug references in his teaching.

"I don't want to take anybody's career from them. I mean, if these were isolated incidents, that's fine," Blair said. "But to just wash it under the table and not do an actual investigation, and see exactly where this is going."

Berea City Schools Superintendent Michael Sheppard said Rapp was given a written reprimand for the inappropriate math question. He also revealed the teacher has a previous reprimand on file for making an inappropriate comments in the classroom.

Rapp is considered a good, effective teacher, according to Sheppard.

"You know, you have to look to see if it is out of character or not. And in this case, it was something that happened that was just obviously not acceptable from the school district's perspective, and that's why we took it and looked at it very seriously and then provided the appropriate consequence," Sheppard said.

