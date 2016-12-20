Browns’ Joe Thomas selected to 10th Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, has been selected to a team-record, 10th Pro Bowl, the team tweeted Tuesday night.

Thomas has been a Pro Bowl member for each of the 10 seasons he’s been with the Browns. That makes him the new record-holder, passing Jim Brown and Lou Groza, both of whom were selected nine times.

Thomas released the following statement Tuesday night:

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by the fans, coaches and your peers,” said Thomas. “It is a feeling that never gets old. When I think about Jim Brown and Lou Groza, I think about not just two of the greatest Browns, but two of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NFL. It’s humbling to be mentioned in the same sentence as them. Those guys helped the Browns capture championships and that is one of my goals. Individual recognition is always nice, but I would trade it all for team success and that is what we work towards every day.”