Body camera shows SUV slam into Norton police cruiser

NORTON, Ohio -- Body camera video captured the moment of impact as an SUV deliberately slammed into Norton Police Officer Ryan Connell's cruiser on December 10.

Connell had pulled a car over around 3:30 a.m. on I-76 West for a routine traffic stop.

He arrested the driver on a drug charge and was filling out paperwork when an SUV slammed into his cruiser.

Officer Joshua Pond was there as backup.

Pond's body camera video captured the woman driver get out of her car and run onto the highway.

Amazingly, Officer Connell and the man in the back of his cruiser only suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

"These officers are out there everyday trying to keep the citizens safe, doing traffic enforcement on an interstate. Then something like this happens intentionally; it's scary," said Chief John Dalessandro.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Sara Everhart, of Canton, was also taken to the hospital.

Everhart is facing vandalism and criminal damaging charges upon her release.