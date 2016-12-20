11-year-old leukemia survivor has beautiful idea to cheer up kids in hospital this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- An 11-year-old leukemia survivor is giving back in a beautiful way.

Joshua Berr of Polk, Ohio, spent 3 1/2 years in treatment, and many holidays in the hospital. Joshua understands the loneliness of being in the hospital during Christmas when other children are with their families.

He wanted to do something to make Christmas happier for kids at Akron Children's Hospital, so he bought and collected gifts to bring to the hospital, including gifts that he was given but decided to give to someone else -- everything from puzzles to stuffed bears and games.

Hospital staff handed them out to 15 children. The presents will be placed in their rooms while they are sleeping so they find them when they wake up.

One of the children who received a gift is Madison, who had a large tumor removed from her brain and is undergoing chemo treatment. You may remember there was a huge outpouring of support for the little girl after a video on the Wayne County Sheriff Facebook page went viral.

"I wanted to do this because I knew it would make a few kids happy and it's not about getting; it's about giving," Joshua said.

His mom, Mistina Carter, told FOX 8's Dave Nethers why she is so proud of her son. "His giving heart, always wanting to help someone else."