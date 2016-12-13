Cleveland Browns to host Minnesota Vikings in London during 2017 season

The Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Twickenham Stadium in the 2017 International Series.

The game will take place in either Week 7 or Week 8 as part of the series.

The NFL made the announcement Tuesday morning. It will be the team’s first visit to England since playing an exhibition game there in 1989.

“We are excited to represent our team, our city and our fans in London,” said Coach Hue Jackson. “This will be a great opportunity for our players to compete in a new environment and to benefit from the experience of playing in a game that receives as much attention as these international games.”

The match-up is one of four regular season games scheduled in London next year, the most in league history, according to a release from the Browns.

The NFL has increased its commitment to the United Kingdom’s market and will have four games in London next season. That’s the most in league history.

It’s not known yet if the Browns will be giving up a home game to make the trip.

Browns season ticket members will get the option to purchase tickets to the game through a special presale.

Continuing coverage here.

51.507351 -0.127758