USS Cod commemorates Pearl Harbor attack

CLEVELAND-- The USS Cod Submarine Memorial commemorated the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony took place Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the sub, located on North Marginal Road.

“We are greatly honored to present a combined program this year, one that represents a number of veterans organizations,” said Paul Farace, director of the USS Cod Memorial.

A wreath was tossed into Lake Erie to remember those who died, while others threw flowers into the water.

The attack took the lives of more than 2,300 service men and women.

The USS Cod launched in 1943 and made seven patrols in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. It is now home to a memorial to Americans killed on the Island of Oahu.

