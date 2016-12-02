PHOTO: LeBron James makes good on bet, sports Chicago Cubs uniform

CHICAGO–A bet’s a bet, right?

On Friday, before the Cavaliers take on the Bulls, LeBron James made good on the bet he made with Chicago native Dwyane Wade.

When the Indians were playing the Cubs in the World Series, James and Wade made a bet on who would win. Sadly, the Indians lost in seven games.

So tonight, James is paying the price by sporting a Cubs cap, jersey, pants and socks.

“Uninterrupted” tweeted out the photo of LeBron in the uniform.

“The moment has FINALLY arrived! LeBron Jamesrocking the Chicago Cubs gear to honor his World Series bet payoff to Dwyane Wade. 🐻”

LeBron retweeted the photo and said, “LOL. A bet is a bet.”

The moment has FINALLY arrived! @KingJames rocking the @Cubs gear to honor his World Series bet payoff to @DwyaneWade. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/9WCgGAILt2 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) December 2, 2016

SMDH!! 😬😬😬😬. LOL. A bet is a bet. The hell with you @DwyaneWade https://t.co/MqpbjuZADn — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 2, 2016

A bet is a bet… pic.twitter.com/i7B9bdvu7Q — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 2, 2016

