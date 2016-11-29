Outage closes two Cleveland schools; Hundreds without power due to high winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hundreds are still without power, mainly in Lake County, and even buildings collapsed due to overnight winds.

The outages closed at least two schools: Collinwood High School and East Clark Elementary School in Cleveland.

As of 12:24 p.m., nearly 754 in Lake County were without power and 667 were without power in Cuyahoga County. Nearly 432 were without power in Lorain County.

**For FirstEnergy's power outage map, click here**

Part of an abandoned factory on Maywood Avenue in Cleveland came crumbling down around 1 a.m. Parts of the large brick wall were left scattered on the road.

Meanwhile, crews responded around the same time to another partial building collapse on Kinsman and East 73rd Street. It happened at the St. Teresa Holiness Science Church.

And crews closed a portion of East Ninth Street between Euclid and Superior because some wires that hold up scaffolding were slamming against a high-rise building. Police were worried about the windows shattering.

On West 14th Street, strong winds brought some trees down, including at West 134th Street near Cooley. After the tree fell, someone drove into it.

A portion of East Ninth Street was closed early Tuesday morning due to glass in the streets from broken windows at PNC. The windows shattered after construction wire snapped due to high winds.

