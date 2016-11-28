It’s Cyber Monday! But the annual shopping day might be losing its title…

Cyber Monday may be in danger of losing its online sales title.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest online shopping day of the year, but stores released internet deals earlier than ever this year as well as made them available in stores.

Shoppers looking for discounts spurred online sales on Black Friday to a new high.

Analysts say as consumers are buying more and more online, how stores run promotions and discounts has changed as well. Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst and director at Adobe Digital Insights, says “Cyber Monday may not have as much gas left in the tank.”

Adobe says consumers spent $3.34 billion shopping online on Friday, a 21.6 percent increase from the same day last year.