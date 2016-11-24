Baby in critical condition after being ejected during car crash

AKRON, Ohio — Police in Akron are investigating a violent collision that has left a 4-month-old baby boy severely injured after he was ejected from his mother’s vehicle.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday when a motorist driving a Ford pickup truck struck a Hyundai sedan that was carrying the child as it pulled out of an apartment complex driveway.

The baby was strapped in a child safety seat in the back of the Hyundai before being ejected from the impact. He was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear if either of the drivers sustained any injuries.

Police have not said whether the baby’s seat was properly restrained.

