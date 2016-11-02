LeBron James’ words of wisdom to Indians ahead of Game 7 of World Series

CLEVELAND, Ohio– He’s been there.. won that. LeBron James knows all about heading to a Game 7, and just hours before the Cleveland Indians head to Game 7 of the World Series, the Cavaliers star has some words of wisdom for them.

James, who is a big Indians fan, tweeted Wednesday morning: “Two greatest words in Sports ‘Game 7.’ Good luck to the boys tonight! Live in the moment & the game will play itself out.”

James and the Cavaliers, of course, won the NBA title back in June when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7.

