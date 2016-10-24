Bauer’s ALCS Game 3 jersey on display at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio — We all remember when Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer’s bloody pinky took center stage during Game 3 of the ALCS.

Now, his famous jersey, on which Bauer frequently wiped his bleeding pinky throughout the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, is on display at Progressive Field.

The team on Monday tweeted a photo of the jersey, along with some other mementos from the championship.

Bauer’s bleeding finger caused him to eventually leave the game.

“I felt on my ring finger a little bit of blood,” Bauer said after the game. “I looked down, saw it was bleeding. I figured my only chance to stay in the game is to end at bat … get in the dugout, hope to stop the bleeding; but, you know, sometimes the circumstances aren’t in your favor. Good teams overcome and finally win, so I’m glad we were able to do that today.”

He hurt his finger while working on his drone.

Now on display at The Corner: Bauer's jersey from ALCS Game 3. Yes, THAT jersey. Plus, other celebratory mementos from the clinch! pic.twitter.com/2Sg3NALWEy — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 24, 2016

**You can watch all of the World Series games only on FOX 8!**

**Much more on your Cleveland Indians**