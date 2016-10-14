× Cavaliers fall to Raptors in preseason game, 119-94

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and dished out six assists in the first half to help the Raptors cruise past the Cavaliers in Cleveland, Thursday night. Final score was 119-94.

LeBron James did not play for the Cavs, who lost Channing Frye to a sprained right ankle. Kevin Love led Cleveland with 19 points and four rebounds.

I'm gonna be good. Just stepped on a foot. That's what I get for running so fast down the lane. (Shoulda been by the 3pt line) — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) October 14, 2016

CAVALIERS: Tristan Thompson made his preseason debut and had eight points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. He has been dealing with a sore left foot; Kyrie Irving had 13 points and eight assists. Richard Jefferson started in place of James at small forward, scoring four points in 18 minutes. The Cavs continue to play without J.R. Smith, the shooting guard who has yet to sign a contract despite public lobbying by James, Love and the rest of the team.

UP NEXT: Cleveland (2-2) visits Chicago on Friday. The Cavaliers begin the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Quicken Loans Arena.

RAPTORS: DeMarre Carroll had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes; Cory Joseph had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes. Coach Dwane Casey told reporters Terrence Ross did not play after hurting his knee while throwing down a 360 dunk in a team scrimmage earlier in the week. The Raptors lost by 38 the last time they were in Quicken Loans Arena, for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.