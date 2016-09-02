Nurse saves man having heart attack at Cincinnati gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI - Sarah Henton is a nurse at West Chester Hospital and was finishing up her workout at the local LA Fitness when she had to jump back into work mode.

According to WCPO, Henton was on a machine when Jack Bernard collapsed in a racquetball court behind her.

"I felt something coming on and I said, 'I'm going down.' And that's the last thing I remember," he said.

Henton was able to perform CPR and shock Bernard with an AED.

"If it weren't for Sarah and her knowledge of CPR and the availability of an AED at LA Fitness, I wouldn't be here," Bernard said. Read more here.