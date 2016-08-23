I TEAM: why aren’t people paying on some RTA buses?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating why many folks aren’t paying on some RTA buses, and we got different explanations when we tried to find out.

This comes just after RTA made big cutbacks and raised fares due to money problems.

A rider alerted us to the situation on the Green Line. Shuttle buses are rolling temporarily between Shaker Square and Green Road as RTA fixes tracks around a sinkhole.

We got on one of the buses without being asked to pay. We saw some others pay, and others did not. A regular rider told us he saw the same thing on multiple days.

We approached an RTA supervisor, and he said riders should be paying where we got on the bus. But the driver told us he had been told by a different supervisor just to “count heads.” Meantime, we called the RTA Answerline for customers, and a woman told us no one should pay on those buses because of the inconvenience with the rapid track construction.

An RTA spokesperson says, in fact, no one should be paying on those shuttle buses. Linda Krecic says most of the riders are going downtown or coming from downtown, and they are expected to pay on the rapid trains. The shuttle buses are just temporary extensions of the rapid lines as the track work gets done. And RTA recognizes some folks may just hop on those buses for free without ever getting on a train.

But what about the confusion we found among RTA employees? Are there some drivers or others who didn’t get the message?

Krecic said, "Perhaps, again there could have been a little confusion or miscommunication, but our policy is pretty clear and it’s in place."

Regular RTA riders say with service cuts and higher fares, they want to be sure the system’s watching every penny everywhere.

John Lusk, a regular rapid rider, said, “Everybody should have to pay their fair share. It’s as simple as that. We’ve had untold inconveniences.”