Cleveland Browns sign running back Jahwan Edwards

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Jahwan Edwards.

Edwards is a first-year running back out of Ball State.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 by the San Diego Chargers and was on the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaquars and Miami Dolphins practice squads last year.

He was waived by the Dolphins in May.

Edwards, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, finished at Ball State with 4,558 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns.

