Cleveland Browns sign running back Jahwan Edwards

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
DEKALB, IL - NOVEMBER 13: Running back Jahwan Edwards #32 of the Ball State Cardinals runs for a 3-yard gain during the first quarter against Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium on November 13, 2013 in DeKalb, Illinois. Northern Illinois defeated Ball State 48-27. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
DEKALB, IL - NOVEMBER 13: Running back Jahwan Edwards #32 of the Ball State Cardinals runs for a 3-yard gain during the first quarter against Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium on November 13, 2013 in DeKalb, Illinois. Northern Illinois defeated Ball State 48-27. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Jahwan Edwards.
Edwards is a first-year running back out of Ball State.
He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 by the San Diego Chargers and was on the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaquars and Miami Dolphins practice squads last year.
He was waived by the Dolphins in May.
Edwards, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, finished at Ball State with 4,558 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns.
More on the Browns here.
41.499320
-81.694361