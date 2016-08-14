Child killed, 7 injured in Ohio Turnpike crash in Erie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio-- A little girl was killed and seven other people were injured in a 10-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike at mile post 110 in Erie County, at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial semi, which was traveling eastbound in a single-lane construction zone, failed to stop with enough distance and struck nine vehicles.

The impacted vehicles were slowed down in traffic, but hadn't stopped when they were hit.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene; the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The crash caused backups for several hours both eastbound and westbound; all lanes were reopened at just after 8 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Milan Post was assisted by the Groton Township Fire, North Central EMS, Toledo St. Vincent life Flight, Erie County Sheriff Office including their Chaplain, and the Edison Local School District as one of their school buses was used to transport those involved in the crash off the roadway and to a safe location.

Possible charges will be reviewed by the Erie County Prosecutor's Office, as an investigation continues.

#Ohioturnpike, hour 2. Prayers for those involved in major accident. Multiple vehicles involved, multiple helivac. pic.twitter.com/1gYfYmbdVl — Amy Blaszyk (@amyblaszyk) August 14, 2016

#ohioturnpike Officials turning cars around in highway at the scene of accident. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/LuJoaLc17M — Amy Blaszyk (@amyblaszyk) August 14, 2016

ALERT UPDATE: All EB traffic is being diverted off #OHTPK @ X-91 (SR53/Fremont) & X-81 (SR 51/Elmore) due to accident @ MP 110 (Erie Co). — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) August 14, 2016

ALERT UPDATE: All EB lanes remain closed @ MP 110 (Erie Co). #OHTPK crew working to open a lane. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) August 14, 2016

ALERT UPDATE: All WB traffic is being diverted off #OHTPK @ X-118 (US250/Sandusky). — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) August 14, 2016

ALERT UPDATE: #OHTPK & emergency responders on scene at MP 110 (Erie Co.) due to serious accident. All lanes remain blocked. Delays expected — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) August 14, 2016