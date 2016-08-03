× Two men rob student near Kent State’s campus

KENT, Ohio– A Kent State University student was robbed near campus overnight.

It happened on Summit Street near Whitehall Boulevard at about 1:10 a.m., according to a university advisory. That’s near the University Townhomes apartments.

Two men stole the student’s cell phone and cash. No one was injured and no weapon was seen.

The university reminds students and faculty to travel in groups at night, lock valuable items in the truck of your car, and mark things like laptops and phones with an ID number in case of theft.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kent State police at 330-672-2212.