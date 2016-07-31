Video: Bear takes an early morning dip in backyard pool

ARCADIA, CA – Let’s just say that you’re a bear and it’s summer and it’s hot and the only way you can think of to cool down is to take an early morning swim.

So what if it’s in someone’s backyard pool, right?

That’s just what an Arcadia, California bear did recently.

And he was captured on video by the owners of the pool he was swimming in.

The Arcadia Police department posted the video to remind folks that their town is in the foothills and that wildlife is a…well….fact of life for them. According to the police, most of the animals move on on their own, but they do like to keep tabs on them.

And now the question on everyone’s mind: was that bear doing the doggie paddle or the teddy bear crawl?