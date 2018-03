Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A local woman chopped off her long hair for the 9th time and it was all for a good cause.

Kristina Sliman cut her hair live on Fox 8 Sunday morning, donating it to Wigs for Kids.

Kristina has been donating her hair since she was 10 years old, she is now 26.

Kristina said this is her way of giving back.